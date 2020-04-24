WWE Rumor Might Reveal Plans for SmackDown's Hacker Group

✖

If you've been watching WWE SmackDown, you've likely noticed some mysterious interruptions that featured a hooded figure at a console talking about revealing the truth. Multiple screens show all the various superstars that are part of the show, and the figure keeps saying things like the truth will be revealed. A new rumor has surfaced that may just reveal the identity of this hooded figure, though if the rumor pans out, it's not just one person behind this, but three. The investigation started with the audio from these vignettes, which has many believing that Mustafa Ali is the figure behind it all, but a new rumor from The Wrestling Observer says another superstar is part of the group, and that would be Chad Gable.

"The rumor going around is Mustafa Ali is behind this," the newsletter stated (via Ringside News). "But there’s also been talk it may end up as both Ali and a remade Chad Gable, since the Shorty G gimmick needs to be done away with anyway."

The Shorty G thing has definitely run its course, but he does seem an odd fit at first glance for this gimmick. Ali makes perfect sense, as his thing has always been shining light and the truth, so this is an interesting but somehow still natural evolution of that.

Gable though is going from...well, whatever Shorty G was, meaning this will be a complete rebranding of the character if he is part of the group. That's not inherently a bad thing mind you, and Gable is too talented to be languishing as just another member of the mid-card, so this could be just the boost he needs.

That said, there's also another part of this group if the recording analysis is to be believed. Some fans are convinced Xavier Woods is also part of the mix, but that would definitely be unexpected. Woods is currently rehabbing an injury, but despite not being on television and in active competition, he is still very much a part of the New Day's presence, and we don't see that changing anytime soon.

Still, you never know with WWE, and who knows, maybe they want to give him an angle to use while he's not competing in the ring, and then switch him back when he's fully recovered. We'll just have to wait and see.

