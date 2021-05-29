WWE SmackDown: Dominik and Rey Mysterio Retain and Face Off with The Usos Ahead of Title Match

✖

Tonight's WWE SmackDown main event was supposed to be between Rey and Dominik Mysterio and The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler), and things were gearing up before SmackDown headed to commercial break. Unfortunately, when we returned we found Rey on the ground, seemingly injured from an attack, but it wasn't revealed who did it. Roode and Ziggler were in the ring already, so it didn't seem to be them, and they were more than happy to have the referee count the Mysterio's out and get the titles. That's when Dominik said he would step up like Rey did last week, and decided to take on Roode and Ziggler by himself.

Ziggler called it child abuse and they both asked to just have him counted out, but Dominik made his way to the ring, determined to keep the Tag Team Championships and win for his father.

Things did not start out well for Dominik, as Roode and Ziggler put him through hell, tagging in and out and keeping the attack pressed on him. They never let him breathe much, and every time he would get some offense in they would cut him off.

Ziggler would taunt Dominik by using the tag rope where his father would normally be, but Dominik was able to turn the tables, hitting two huge moves that sent Roode out of the ring and Ziggler over the ropes, followed by a big splash. Dominik would go for another top rope move but Ziggler got out of the way, though Roode would pull Dominik out of the ring and keep him from capitalizing.

Dominik would go for the 619 but Ziggler would doge it, and he would hit his signature but Dominik kicked out of the pin. Then Roode and Ziggler would team up for another attack, but Dominik kicked out of that pin too. They would lift Dominik up but Rey would come out to the ring and the resulting distraction pulled Ziggler away and let Dominik roll up Roode for the three count. They didn't get a chance to celebrate much, as The Usos made their way to the ring to face them down ahead of their big match on next week's SmackDown.

During this sequence, we also saw Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman watching from backstage, and Reigns didn't seem as enthusiastic about the matchup, something he talked to Jey about earlier in the night.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!