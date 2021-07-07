WWE Announces WWE SmackDown Matches at Rolling Loud Miami Music Festival

✖

Now that WWE is going back on the road, the company announced on Wednesday that it will be trying something new for an upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The July 23 episode, which will emanate from Cleveland, will now have a split broadcast as matches take place at the Rolling Loud Miami music festival. The WWE's press release on the announcement read, "WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Rolling Loud, the world's premier rap festival, today announced a new partnership that brings Friday Night SmackDown to Rolling Loud Miami 2021 on July 23. The occasion marks the first ever collaboration between WWE and a major music festival. Gracing the same stage as festival headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky, WWE Superstars will compete in matches live from Rolling Loud Miami. The July 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX will feature a split-site broadcast with multiple matches at Rolling Loud Miami, and the remainder of the evening held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland."

"WWE has a rich history of integrating music into all aspects of its brand and collaborating with some of the most celebrated artists in the world," the release continued. "Over the years, world-renowned hip-hop artists including Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Three 6 Mafia, MGK, Wale and many others have performed at WWE's biggest events. Bringing 130 of the hottest acts in hip-hop to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., the sold out Rolling Loud Miami 2021 is a triumphant return for live rap music, and a coming out party for risers and new superstars eager to play in front of a festival crowd. The sixth Rolling Loud festival in Miami, where it started as a humble one-day event in Bayfront Park, Rolling Loud Miami 2021 will occur from July 23-25.

No word yet on which matches will be in Miami and which will be in Cleveland.

"What Matt Zingler, Tariq Cherif and the entire Rolling Loud team have built is spectacular," Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development, said in the release "We couldn't think of a better partner to deliver such a unique WWE experience to fans during the July 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX."

"I grew up on Sweet Chin Music, mesmerized by the spectacle that Vince McMahon and co have built at WWE," Tariq Cherif, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of Rolling Loud, added. "The idea of weaving our two storylines into one world, one must see event, is electrifying."