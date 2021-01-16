WWE SmackDown Teases Roman Reigns Apollo Crews Alliance

✖

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a recap of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's actions last week involving Adam Pearce and Shinsuke Nakamura, and then Jey and Shinsuke would face each other later in the night. Shinsuke managed to get the better of that matchup, and we assumed we would see Reigns chastizing Jey over the loss. Instead, when we went back to the Tribal Chief's room we found him talking to another superstar, Apollo Crews.

We aren't sure what they were talking about, but odds are it has something to do with what Paul Heyman told Crews on Talking Smack last week. Heyman told Crews he was more than what he had currently been and this was after a hard-fought loss to Big E over the Intercontinental Championship.

Heyman talked about the legacy Crews could have and that he wasn't living up to his potential, and those words had a clear effect on Crews, who was visibly angry during the segment. It seems they had a bigger effect than we thought, as Crews is now talking to Reigns, and then when he went to clear the room for Reigns and leave Reigns told him to stay, and that he could learn from this.

If this is the start of an alliance, this could be a big turning point for Crews, and could mean that some bigger things are on the horizon, but we'll have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Following the controversial finish of last week's Gauntlet Match, Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce are set to make their Universal Championship Match at Royal Rumble official. Plus, Jey Uso to battle Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio to take on King Corbin. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's the card:

Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce Universal Title contract signing

Jey Uso vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Rey Mysterio vs King Corbin

