WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Now Involved in WrestleMania Backlash Tag Team Titles Unification Match

It was time for the contract signing for RK-Bro and The Usos' upcoming Raw and SmackDown Championships match, which will unify the Titles. Once both teams were in the ring Adam Pearce looked to get things moving and signed, needing four signatures to make the match official for WrestleMania Backlash. Jimmy said they had nothing to prove to the team across from them or Pearce, because everyone knows that RK-Bro are the twos and they are the ones. They then said that after Backlash they will need bigger luggage and RK-Bro will be doing a lot of acknowledging.

Riddle then said he can't tell the two Usos apart. He then pointed out Randy has the mustache and he has all the colorful gear, and that Pearce needs to work on it. Orton then said he had never had a problem telling them apart. He pointed at Jey, saying he is the Right tHand Man, and then pointed at Jimmy and said he was nothing but a little b****.

Jimmy and Jey charged forward and attacked both of them, but Riddle and Orton turned the tables. Then Roman Reigns' music hit and the Tribal Chief came out to the ring. The Usos used the distraction to their advantage, attacking Riddle and Orton and then they combined to slam down Riddle. Reigns then picked up the contract and ripped it up. He shoved the paper in Riddle's mouth and then started attacking Riddle but then the music of Drew McIntyre hit.

McIntyre then came out to meet Reigns head-on, and he came into the ring they started trading punches. McIntyre then sent Reigns into the other corner, sending him out of the ring and retreating towards backstage.

It would seem we are going to get Reigns vs McIntyre as the next big feud for The Tribal Chief, and it remains to be seen what will happen with the Tag Titles since the contract was ripped up. Later Paul Heyman confronted Pearce, and then told Pearce he wanted him to have a good relationship with Reigns. He then said at Backlash imagine this, RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre vs The Usos and Roman Reigns. Pearce then said you can't just make a change, and then Heyman clapped for him, saying he admired someone who would destroy his career. He then said he can make that match and threatened if he didn't he would go to the Board of Directors and file a complaint.

