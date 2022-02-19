WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and Goldberg Have Final Face-Off Before Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns was set for a face-to-face with Goldberg to close out tonight’s WWE SmackDown, and first Reigns had the crowd acknowledge him as is tradition for the Tribal Chief. He then asked Paul Heyman to celebrate him, and Heyman went on about standing this close to true greatness, adding that he finds it spiritually orgasmic. He then took a shot at Drew Brees which upset the New Orleans crowd. After a bit more mocking, it was Goldberg’s time to come to the ring, and once he got there he threw the mic down, which annoyed Reigns.

Reigns said he was going to give him one last chance to acknowledge him and then Goldberg kept walking closer, to which Reigns said “so you’re going to walk up on me huh?”

Reigns then told Goldberg he runs things here and that he’s in his ring now. He then told him to speak his intention, and Goldberg said “tomorrow, 12 o’clock, and I’ve gotta apologize in front of all these wonderful people and the entire world. I was wrong. You’re not next. When it comes to the Universal Championship, I’m next!”

Reigns and Goldberg were actually supposed to meet up two years ago, but Reigns stepped away from WWE for a bit due to the pandemic. When he returned it was night and day, as he debuted his new heelish character and has never looked back since. It’s a very different Reigns in the ring this time around, and the same can be said for Goldberg, as since then he’s been in the ring a few times with mixed results.

Reports have said that this is the last match on Goldberg’s current contract, but it remains to be seen if he will actually retire after this or if he has a few more matches in him.

As for the rest of the Elimination Chamber, you can find the full card below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss

One Hand Tied Stipulation (Rousey): Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.

