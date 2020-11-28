WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Humiliates Jey Uso, Who Then Viciously Assaults Otis

✖

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with Jey Uso coming out to the ring and addressing the audience, telling them how Roman did what he said he was going to do against Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, and then he talked a little more. Roman then came out with Paul Heyman and once he got to the ring he had the crew roll the footage of what happened at the pay-per-view, showing how Jey helped Roman against Drew and their reunion there. Roman then said he told Jey to leave after they talked last, and seemed annoyed that Jey helped him with Drew when he didn't need it.

"Why do you think my team, team SmackDown lost, at Survivor Series? Why do you think they wouldn't listen? They didn't listen because they don't fear you," Reigns said. "They don't fear you because they don't respect you. And like I told you before. If they don't respect you, they don't respect us. And if they don't respect us, then who are you?"

"If I'm not the head of the table, then you must think I want to be some sort of wannabe b**** in the locker room asking for leftovers," Reigns said. "If they look at me like that, how do they look at you? How does your entire family look at you. Is that how you look at me? To you, in your eyes?"

"Because that is how you're making me feel with your failures, and I don't like the way you're making me feel," Reigns said.

Reigns then walked off and Jey looked dejected as he went backstage, and he passed Otis as he came out for his match. Then out of nowhere Jey came out and hit Otis with a chair in the back. He then proceeded to hit him with more and more chair shots, beating him down until referees came out to stop him.

Here's what's on deck for tonight's SmackDown:

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Otis vs King Corbin

Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan

What have you thought of tonight's SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!