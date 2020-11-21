WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Insults Drew McIntyre Ahead of Surivor Series Showdown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown was the last one before Survivor Series, and it was up to Adam Pierce to get the signatures of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Universal Champion Roman Reigns to make that match a reality. Both stars came out to the table, though once Pierce started to speak he was cut off by Reigns, who just told him to sit on down and they would take it from there. He then told McIntyre "I knew you could do it. I believed you could do. Paul not so much, but I did. You know why? I've been in your shoes. Paul told me years ago that you're the right guy in the right place at the wrong time."

"Trying to get inside my head. Trying to piss me off. Trying to get me to throw a table. I've already got my match on Sunday," McIntyre responded. "I could talk about you, how you do business, but I'm going to get straight to the point. You told me if I won the title, and I won the title, not for you, but for me. They told me be here today to sign this contract, make this match official, and that's exactly what I'm going to do."

McIntyre signed the contract and said "it's your turn. your show, your move." He handed it to Reigns and then said "Do me a favor, in fact, I'm going to give you some advice. Don't underestimate me. I suggest you use these last few days of peace to prepare for war."

Reigns then smiled and picked up the contract, though Heyman stopped him and gave Reigns his own pen. Roman would then set it down and ask McIntyre "You're going to give me advice? You're going to advise me? The special council advises the tribal chief. This is my show. WWE is mine. I give you advice."

He then had a lesson to share. "So I'm going to allow you to sit under the learning tree. I'm going to teach you one last lesson Sunday at Survivor Series you're going, you're not gonna like it. You're not gonna understand the truth, but one day you will, and that is that you are a secondary title holder. You are a prop, you are a stand in. You're the guy with the title they get when I'm busy, 'Roman's busy where he doesn't want to do it so we'll get Drew to do it.' That's who you are. The world knows who I am."

"I'm going to tell you one more time. I'm the champion, I'm the face of WWE. I am your Tribal chief. I am the head of the table. That's who I am," Reigns said. "One day, years from now, you will finally have the opportunity to be the man. You will finally have the opportunity to be the face of this company, to be the champion, and when you do, you're going to look back at these nights and you're going to thank me. One day you're going to look in the mirror at the man you've always wanted to be and you're going to think of these moments, and you're going to love me for them and the lessons that I have taught you, and I'm going to love you right back. Because Drew, you will always be my favorite number 2."

Reigns then signed it and walked off as McIntyre was fuming, and we will get to see them throw down at Survivor Series.

