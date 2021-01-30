WWE's Roman Reigns Insults Kevin Owens' Family On SmackDown

✖

Ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens were to meet one last time, though this meeting would be over video and in separate rooms. Things started with Owens talking a bit about Roman's normal antics, and then Heyman chimed in with "You will speak of Roman Reigns with reverence and respect". Reigns then weighed in, saying "You want to make excuses, so let's talk about my family. I try to understand you. I try to understand what makes you tick, so let me ask you a few questions. Tell me about your father."

Owens looked wary at this point, telling Reigns "My father is a great man, so watch where you're going there."

Reigns responded, "Is he a smart man?" Owens replied "Yeah, he's a very smart man. And if you are, you're going to heed my warnings there. You gotta think about what you're going to say next."

"I'm trying to understand why you don't understand, why you don't see your limitations, and the only thing I can think of is that he didn't teach you," Reigns said. "You're not built for this. You're simple. I'm the king of this board. Everything revolves around me, and you still don't understand this. You still think you can get this Universal Championship. You're ill-equipped. It's not your fault Kev, I don't blame you. I blame your family. The fact that you think you have a chance makes you a fool, and if you're a fool, your father's a fool, and if your father's a fool, then he raised a fool."

Owens was peeved at this point. My father and grandfather, they are very important to me," Owens said. "That's why I have their initials tattooed on my knuckles. On Sunday we're not going to be in separate rooms, we're going to be in the same ring."

Reigns took one last dig at Owens and his family. "He still doesn't understand. Maybe one day. My god Kevin. What a disgrace you are to your family," Reigns said.

"You know what Roman, the only thing my father or my grandfathers to acknowledge you as is what you are, a delusional jackass," Owens said. "You come out here and put on this community theater performance of a mob boss. The truth is that you're just trying to hide the fact that you're an insecure bully. I will be the last man standing."

Reigns cut him off by turning off his screen, and Owens walked off, and there is now even more bad blood between the two stars heading into the Royal Rumble.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Two nights before Royal Rumble, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will engage in a war-of-words, Belair will once again battle Bayley and so much more. Don't miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's the card:

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Meet One More Time Before Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair vs Bayley

AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan

