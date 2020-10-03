WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Announced for Hell In A Cell

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso look to follow up their excellent WWE Clash of Champions match later this month when the two will battle once again at the Hell In A Cell PPV event. The match was revealed during the opening minutes of Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Reigns and Paul Heyman came out to the ring for a promo where Heyman was announcing him as the tribal chief after highlights were shown from their match at the Clash.

As Heyman began his spiel, talking about how he had waited for this moment his whole life since he always knew Roman would grow up to be just this, he talked about how he was nervous to declare him the Chief. As he was about to do so, Reigns took the microphone and told him not to do it. He said he didn't want Heyman to call him the name since Jey Uso wouldn't do it. He said that Jimmy did it at Clash, but Jey refused to do so and he couldn't accept that.

Jey Uso then came out from the back to go face to face with his cousin. He talked about how he would have won the match if his brother wouldn't have thrown in the towel. Roman questioned him if he thought it was fun for him to have a match like that? He said that it wasn't. Roman told him that he loves him and that he gave him the match to put him in the spotlight of the main event and give him a big payday. He said that Jey embarrassed the whole family and he was embarrassing him right there at the moment as he spilled his guts to him.

Then, Roman said that if Jey wants it then, he'd give him another opportunity at the Universal Title at Hell In A Cell. Roman closed by telling him that this time the match was going to have the highest stakes in WWE history. He gave him a hug and then whispered into Jey's ear that if it was him, he wouldn't accept the challenge.

After the segment while Uso was still in the ring, AJ Styles came out and started to run him down. What developed was a match between the two, designed to establish Uso once again as a strong challenger. They put over the fact that Uso had a chance to defeat a former world champion. In the end, Jey hit a series of superkicks after knocking Styles off the ropes when he went for the Phenomenal Forearm. Uso then hit the Uso Splash for the pinfall.