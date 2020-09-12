WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Arrives Late, Wrecks Sheamus

The main event of WWE SmackDown saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns tag with his cousin and challenger at Clash of Champions, Jey Uso, against Sheamus and "King" Corbin. Well, kind of. Uso went out for the match and essentially had to wrestle by himself for several minutes until Reigns finally made his way out to the ring in delayed fashion, much like he did the night he won the title at WWE Payback.

At the end of the match, Reigns' music came on and he walked out. Uso had just recovered against Sheamus and was going on the offense when he climbed to the top rope. Reigns made a blind tag as Uso came off the top with a splash. Uso covered but he wasn't the legal man. Reigns then hit a Spear on Sheamus and covered for the pinfall.

Uso was on the outside, annoyed that his cousin showed up at an opportune time and also stole his glory a little bit.

After Jey @WWEUsos had to start off their tag team match solo, @WWERomanReigns arrives to even the odds with a timely assist. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MUZrhXwkKo — WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2020

The two family members went to the top of the ramp together and Uso held Roman's hand up, holding the title belt as well. Roman gave him a stare of death and told him not to touch his belt. The two will go one on one for the title on September 27th at Clash of Champions.

