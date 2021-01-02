WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns' New Year's Celebration Ruined by Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns started off the first WWE broadcast of 2021 by making his way out to the ring at the beginning of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Universal Championship in tow, he was trailed by Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Reigns noted that 2020 was a really tough year, but he also talked about the success he had in bringing Jey Uso and Paul Heyman into the fold. He alluded to them both being kind of forgotten men before he brought them into his family.

Kevin Owens came out, and Roman asked him what he was doing out there. He said he's like a roach that won't go away, that he had his time in the sun, and now it's time to get away from the spotlight. Roman said he gave him a nice payday but now he is embarrassing his show. Roman said it's not about Owens tonight, it's about his family (Jey Uso) tonight.

Owens said Reigns should be embarrassed based upon Jey Uso's interference in their last two matches. He said that him (Owens) standing here tonight means that the Big Dog is long gone and he's been replaced by a "bitch."

Owens said it is about cousin Jey tonight because he's here to face him tonight. Owens vowed that tonight he will make Jey pay. He said is going to go backstage and tell, not ask, people that he will be fighting Jey Uso tonight. He said when he's done with Jey tonight, Roman's family will have nothing to celebrate.