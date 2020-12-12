WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Sends Brutal Message to Kevin Owens

✖

Kevin Owens wasn't going to take what happened last week lying down, and he came out swinging on tonight's SMackDown. Owens hit the ring ahead of their match at TLC and loaded the ring with several ladders, chairs, and even a table as Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman watched from backstage. While Owens loaded the ring with weapons Jey Uso came into the picture, and with Reigns' permission headed to the ring to teach Owens a lesson. Owens picked up a microphone and started in on Roman, bringing up the concept of family.

"I fight for my family too, I do, but my family's not a part of this industry," Owens said. "They watch at home, so while they won't be able to help me beat you, I do have a few friends that will help."

'I've got chairs," Owens said. "Chairs are unforgiving, and chairs are going to help me make sure you have a very hard time sitting at the head of the table, and speaking of tables, here's my second friend. Table! Table's hard, table's hard to break, but once you do, she's so welcoming, and table's looking forward to receiving you at TLC."

"And then there's my last friend, ladder," Owens said. "Ladder is unforgiving. Ladder is going to help me get back to where I belong. Roman, you can keep the head of the table, because at TLC I will give everything I have to get to the top of the ladder and become Universal Champion again."

Jey Uso then came out and hit Owens with a chair, slamming the chair into his knees and legs. Uso then punched Owens until he got him on the table, and then went to the top rope, but Owens used a chair to slam over Uso's spin several times. Owens then dished out more punches and threw Uso into the ladder.

Owens then dished out a Pop-Up Power Bomb to Uso, crashing him through the table.

Reigns then came out and started to hand his title to Heyman, but Heyman reminded him that this is his show, and Owens doesn't;'t make the rules. He had to calm him down a bit more, and eventually, Reigns and Heyman walked backstage.

A hobbled Owens then picked up a chair and took off after Reigns. When things came back from commercial, we saw Owens backstage, but Reigns found him first, and he beat Owens down. He then said he was the head of the table, and walked off.

What did you think of the segment? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!