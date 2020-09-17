Samoan Street Fight Booked for This Week's WWE SmackDown

✖

News broke on Thursday that the main event for this week's Friday Night SmackDown will see Roman Reigns and Jey Uso team up once again to take on King Corbin and Sheamus, this time in a Samoan Street Fight. Paul Heyman hyped up the match by saying in an interview with Sports Illustrated, "Don't be fooled thinking that this is a prediction, it's a spoiler," Heyman says. "There was a bit of a misunderstanding the way everything went down last week on SmackDown, but there won't be that misunderstanding this week. Roman Reigns will enter first and declare his turf in the center of that ring."

Reigns and Heyman have been aligned for nearly a month, and in that time Reigns became a five-time world champion by beating both Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred match. Elsewhere in the interview, Heyman explained what the difference is between working as Brock Lesnar's "advocate" and Reigns' "special counsel."

"With Brock Lesnar, I began by advocating for the next big thing, an NCAA Division I champion," Heyman said. "We were tied together at the hip on his way to the top. That's not what this is. Roman Reigns has been established as the top act for eight years, and I was the one thrown out into the ocean of obscurity. Roman Reigns rescued me.

"We're not navigating his trajectory to the top," he continued. "Our entire focus is keeping him fresh, relevant and reinvigorated, and making that presentation seamless. That is exhilarating, even for someone who had a career in wrestling that dates back to being a photographer as a kid in Vince McMahon Sr.'s Madison Square Garden locker room."

WWE's next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, is currently scheduled for Sept. 27.