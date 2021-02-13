WWE SmackDown Teases Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Team-Up Ahead of WrestleMania

✖

After the Street Profits took care of business SmackDown it was Boss Time, and when Sasha Banks got to the ring she didn't waste any time, picking up a microphone and bringing up Bianca Belair. Belair earned a shot at whoever she wants thanks to her win at the Royal Rumble, and Banks, who called her a big little sister, said "the only choice for the EST is M E". Belair then made her way to the ring, but before she could deliver an answer she was cut off by Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

They were not fans of how much they'd been hearing about Banks or Belair and said they were constantly being overlooked, especially since they were able to take down Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the titles.

Banks said "I heard rumors that you two were going to show up, so I came prepared." The footage showed Baszler almost getting the pin on Naomi and then taking down Lana, but the distraction allowed Naomi to defeated Baszler.

Banks and Belair were quite happy, and then Banks teased more footage, which Belair cut off Jax to roll. The footage showed Jax against Lana in a tables match where she went to land on Lana but Lana dodged her, and Jax injured her tailbone before Lana sent her into a table.

Jax then went after Belair and Bazler went after Banks, and Banks and Belair teamed up on Jax, reinjuring her tailbone in the process. Belair then locked in Baszler and teamed up again with Banks to slam her into the mat, leaving the Tag Team Champions embarrassed and fleeing the ring.

Belair never gave her answer regarding who she will challenge, but odds are it will be Banks once it's all said and done. Belair is on the blue brand, and if anyone was going to beat Banks at this point, Belair would be a perfect pick to do so. That said, they might hold that off until SummerSlam, having Banks win at WrestleMania and then Belair eventually overcoming her later in the year or maybe even at the next WrestleMania.

Who knows, but the possibility of a Banks Belair feud is one we support regardless.

