WWE SmackDown: Sasha Banks Gets Revenge on Carmella With a Drink and a Banks Statement

Carmella decided to break up all the action on tonight's SmackDown by sitting in luxury and telling everyone watching why she decided to go from fan-favorite to someone who couldn't care less what the fans think. She told Sasha Banks that it's embarrassing how quickly a SmackDown Women's Champion could be taken down and showed footage of her ambushing Banks over the past few weeks. She then said that she once had what Banks had, and then she found herself doing things for the fans, dancing and giving into them, and now she has nothing.

That's why she's learned and is doing things her way, and running the show on her time. "So believe me when I tell you that I'm not doing anything for anyone anymore because now I'm calling the shots. I give the orders, and everyone else jumps for me," Carmella said.

She then snapped her fingers but no one answered, so annoyed she snapped them again. This time a hand handed her a glass of wine, but then the hand flipped over and revealed the Boss Knuckles and Carmella looked shook.

It was, in fact, Sasha Banks, who then proceeded to beat Carmella down and then lock in a Banks Statement while taunting her. It was broken up by Adam Pierce and the security, and Banks got the last laugh in this exchange.

That said, we don't expect Carmella to take this lying down, so you can expect some retaliation on next week's SmackDown.

Here's what's on deck for tonight's SmackDown:

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Otis vs King Corbin

Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan

