WWE SmackDown: Otis and Mandy Rose Finally Meet Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler in Mixed Tag Team Action

✖

Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured the latest throwdown in the ongoing feud between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, but this time they were joined by Otis and Dolph Ziggler for a Mixed Match Tag Challenge. Otis and Rose made their way to the ring first, and Rose revealed some new gear for the occasion, but once Deville and Ziggler came in it was all business for everyone involved. The match got off to a hard-hitting start, but it started to go Deville's way once she got in the ring with Rose. Rose was able to make the tag to Otis, who came in on fire, but once Deville got in the ring again she was able to pull out the victory.

Once Rose made the tag to Otis it looked like they were on their way to a win, as he was hitting Ziggerl with a barrage of offense. When they switched to Rose and Deville, Rose continued that streak, hitting Deville with a series of running knees.

Things looked in the bag, but Deville was able to counter and land a brutal knee to the back of Rose's head, which ultimately sealed the win for her. Otis tried to get in and break it up, but Ziggler was able to hold him off as Deville got the pin on Rose.

Otis then went into the ring once the match was over and checked on Rose, though the peace didn't last long, as Ziggler snuck back into the ring and dished out a superkick to Otis' face, knocking him out right alongside Rose.

This feud is far from over, and we are eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

You can find the official description of tonight's WWE SmackDown below.

"Charlotte Flair and Bayley meet in a battle of champions, the Intercontinental Championship Tournament continues, and Otis & Mandy Rose team up against the persistent Dolph Ziggler & Sonya Deville."

Here's the lineup for tonight's SmackDown:

Champion vs Champion Match: NXT Champion Charlotte Flair vs SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Mixed Tag Match: Otis and Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.