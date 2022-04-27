WWE SmackDown Stars Invade NXT, Set for Match at Spring Breakin'

✖

NXT 2.0 is always full of surprising faces these days, and tonight was no exception. After SmackDown's Natalya jumped back into the mix by attacking Nikkita Lyons, we then saw another of her SmackDown teammates appear on the show. Diamond Mine Tag Team The Creed Brothers got a surprise when SmackDown's The Viking Raiders ended up backstage during the episode, and while they seemed fine in the moment, it was certainly teasing that we'll get a big match-up between the two teams at some point down the road. We don't have to wait for the Raiders to get in the ring though, as they were booked for a match later in the night.

At a later point in the show, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade were talking in the locker room and Enofe was giving Blade a pep talk. He then revealed that they would be going against the Viking Raiders later on, and after the commercial break, it was time for the big Tag Team match.

The Raiders were in control right away, as Ivar knocked Enofe down hard to the mat before tagging in Erik, but Enofe got back on his feet and tagged in Blade. They combined to knock Erik back and slam him down to the mat, and Blade looked great until getting absolutely flattened by Erik. Then Erik tagged in Ivar and they beat Enofe down with punches before Ivar hit numerous back elbows against the head of Enofe.

Enofe fought back but Erik hit a big knee to the chin and covered him for the pin, but somehow Enofe kicked out. Enofe kept fighting and tried to gag Blade, but Erik didn't let him over, though Enofe dodged Erik's kick to buy him some room. Then he dodged Ivar to gag in Blade and Blade was a flash across the ring, knocking Ivar back with speedy offense. Ivar caught Blade at one point but Enofe tagged in and came barreling down on Ivar for a pin attempt but Ivar kicked out.

Ivar brought down Blade and Enofe and then tagged in Erik, and Erik flattened Enofe. Then they lifted Blade up and slammed him down for the pin and the win. It was quite the return to NXT, and we will see them battle the Creed Brothers at Spring Breakin next week.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments!