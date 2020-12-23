WWE SmackDown Spoilers, Taping Results For December 25th Show

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown airs on Christmas night, and due to the holiday, WWE opted to tape the show in advance to give their performers and staff the night off to be with their families. However, the show will still air during its normal timeslot on Friday night on FOX.

SmackDown was taped Tuesday night at the ThunderDome set in Tampa, and because of that, spoilers from the show have leaked out via those in attendance and those who were watching. If you don't want to know what happens on the show, stop reading now.

Below are the full results, courtesy of Sherrod Jones @SherrodJones4).

Via Wrestling Inc:

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match. Jey Uso interfered and handcuffed Owens' hand to the cage, allowing Reigns to walk out for the win WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka retained in a Triple Threat Elimination Match over Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, and Carmella and Bayley. Flair pinned Belair with Natural Selection for the win Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso with the running knee. This was said to be a long match, around 20 minutes Big E defeated Sami Zayn to win the WWE Intercontinental Title in a Lumberjack main event. This was said to be a physical match. Big E won with the Big Ending.

There were some other more details results from the show via WrestleZone, including some between match segments.

Owens reportedly looked strong in the match with Reigns, only losing because Uso handcuffed him to the cage. Owens kicked out of the Superman Punch.

At one point, the Street Profits give a "I Was The Intercontinental Champion" t-shirt to Sami Zayn.

Bryan was attacked before his match with Jey Uso by Jey. He was able to come back, as noted above in the results, to win the match.

All of the lumberjacks in the main event were SmackDown stars except for Angel Garza, a Raw superstar. We're not sure why he was there. Apollo Crews and Corbin were specifically noted as being lumberjacks.

