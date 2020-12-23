Spoiler: WWE SmackDown Features Big Title Change This Week

This Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which airs on Christmas night, was taped in advance tonight (Tuesday) at the WWE ThunderDome in Tampa, Florida. In a move that will allow the production team and performers the chance to be with their families on the holiday, this will be the first taped edition of SmackDown since early on during the pandemic when shows were being taped in advance.

One major spoiler from the tapings is already out. According to F4WOnline, Big E defeated Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match to become the new intercontinental Champion. This is the second time that Big E has held the title, as he won it originally way back in 2013.

Big E's title win was reportedly the final match of the show, and the closing shot was Big E celebrating with the lumberjacks who served on the outside during the match.

The rest of the matches that have so far been advertised for SmackDown include:

Charlotte Flair and WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against opponents to be announced

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match

Big E has been expected to be at the start of a big singles push since his split with the New Day, and this Intercontinental Championship run will hopefully be just the start of major things to come.