WWE SmackDown: Triple Threat Title Match Announced For Next Week

Next week on the WWE SmackDown, we will get almost an exact inverse of the tag team championship match we saw at WrestleMania 36 earlier this week. WWE announced that The Miz will defend he and John Morrison’s SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Big E and Jey Uso next week. At WrestleMania, Morrison defended the titles in a triple threat ladder match against Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso. So far, next week’s match is not advertised to involve and ladders and looks to be a straight triple threat match.

The WrestleMania match was initially supposed to be a triple threat ladder match, however it was changed after The Miz showed up to the WWE Performance Center for television tapings ill. Due to concerns about COVID-19, the Usos were reportedly very unhappy about potentially having to wrestle him at WrestleMania, and this was also one of the factors in Roman Reigns deciding to not compete against Goldberg at WrestleMania.

WWE’s announcement of next week’s ladder match is below, as well as video of Kofi Kingston unveiling the match on this week’s edition of SmackDown.

