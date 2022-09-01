WWE: Update on Latest NXT Call-up, Possible New Member for The Bloodline

Reports of Solo Sikoa getting the call-up from NXT 2.0 to WWE's main roster have been popping up recently and PWInsider provided a new one on Thursday. Per Mike Johnson, Sikoa's call-up is happening "ASAP" and he'll be joining the Friday Night SmackDown brand. Given that many expect he'll be joining Roman Reigns and The Usos (his older brothers) in The Bloodline, joining the Blue Brand seems like a no-brainer.

Sikoa confirmed in an interview back in June that WWE originally pitched having him join The Bloodline straight away without spending time on the NXT brand, only for plans to later change. He hasn't wrestled since Aug. 2 in a Falls Count Anywhere match against Von Wagner.

"You know, at the end of the day man, it's so easy to go back to, 'I'm their brother, I'm their family.' I don't want to be referred to as their brother, their cousin, I want people to recognize me for me," Sikoa said. "Before I debuted on TV, WWE creative was like 'we'll put you with your brothers'. Then the next meeting was like 'let's see what you can do on your own.'I felt like 'this is my time now. This is the time for fans to recognize me as Solo instead of your Jimmy and Jey.' Before man, I had black hair, we all really did look alike. Again, nine months later, people know oh that's Solo, that ain't Jimmy and Jey."

"I would say, 'okay that would be cool.' I think that was when they started saying 'we're the ones.' I was like, 'I don't know man.' I would still feel like I was in their shadows, I need to step out and do me man," he added.

Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. While The Usos aren't booked for the show, they'll likely get involved in the match at some point.

As for the NXT brand, it will be having a crossover event with NXT UK on Sunday, Worlds Collide, at the WWE Performance Center. The show will be the send-off for the UK-based brand as it shuts down before getting rebooted as NXT Europe next year. Stay tuned for full coverage of both shows this weekend!

