WWE's Sonya Deville Wants to Play DC's Batwoman or Catwoman

Sonya Deville is currently tearing it up on WWE SmackDown, but she isn't limiting herself to dominating just the squared circle. Deville wants to take on the worlds of film and television as well, and the good news is that there are some great roles out there, especially within the superhero genre, and that includes one particular role of Batwoman that now needs someone else to step into the part. We recently had a chance to talk to Deville about superhero roles she would like to play, and there are two big-time Batman family characters that are at the top of her list. Those characters happen to be Catwoman and Batwoman, and first up was Catwoman.

"First thing that comes to my mind is Catwoman," Deville said. "Just because I love the all-black attire. I just feel like she's dark and mysterious. I feel like I can relate. Yeah, that would be my first immediate answer, but I definitely have to think on that."

Now, there is already a Catwoman in the movie universe thanks to Zoe Kravitz in the upcoming The Batman film. That said, the CW still does not have a Catwoman, and as we've seen with Gotham and other DC movies, having one version of the character doesn't mean you can't have another.

Deville wasn't done though, as after the announcement that CW would need a new Batwoman after Ruby Rose stepped away from the part, Deville is all-in to play the popular hero.

"Give me a shot at Batwoman. 😎🌈🖤 @carolinedries @RachieSkarsten @GBerlanti @Variety @DEADLINE @THR @enews @CWBatwoman @TheCW"

We could definitely see Deville taking over as Batwoman, so here's hoping she gets the chance to show what she can do.

You can find the official description of tonight's WWE SmackDown below.

"Charlotte Flair and Bayley meet in a battle of champions, the Intercontinental Championship Tournament continues, and Otis & Mandy Rose team up against the persistent Dolph Ziggler & Sonya Deville."

Here's the lineup for tonight's SmackDown:

Champion vs Champion Match: NXT Champion Charlotte Flair vs SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Mixed Tag Match: Otis and Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler

