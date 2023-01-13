WWE: Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery

The behind the scenes climate of World Wrestling Entertainment has flipped upside down in less than a week. Following Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors, daughter and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leading to Nick Khan assuming all CEO responsibilities and Vince once again being elected to chairman of the board. Stephanie's exit represents the second time within the past calendar year that she has departed the WWE, as she took a brief leave of absence in Spring 2022. While Stephanie's next steps from a long-term perspective remain unknown, her immediate future will be focusing on her health.

Taking to Twitter, Stephanie revealed that she recently underwent surgery to fix her right ankle.

"Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, Andrews Sports Med and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle!" Stephanie wrote. "And to Kevin Wilk, Champion Sports Medicine for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver Triple H) #RoadtoRecovery."

It's unclear as to when or how Stephanie suffered this ankle injury.

The "road to recovery" that Stephanie mentions seems to be without any distractions or work obligations, as her corporate responsibilities are officially in the rear view.

"About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime," Stephanie said in her resignation announcement. "I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE. I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan.

"I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders. WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all our partners."