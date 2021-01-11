Steve Austin Praises Roman Reigns' Work as a Heel

✖

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin sat down with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin last week to promote the upcoming Season 2 premiere of Straight Up Steve Austin on the USA Network. The WWE Hall of Famer addressed a number of topics, including a few current events in the world of WWE. At one point he was asked about Roman Reigns, particularly how he has completely reinvented himself as "The Tribal Chief" with Paul Heyman by his side. Austin said he loves the gimmick change, particularly Heyman's involvement.

"I like it because it seems like Paul helps anchor him. [Roman]'s always been really good. He can work his ass off," Austin said. "They needed to turn him heel way back in the day. But, they never would pull the trigger. Vince, you know. He's the guy. He's a good looking guy. Body. He can work. Vince never wanted to pull the trigger. But, people wanted that heel run out of him, you know? So, now I think with Paul E, I think it stabilizes him and gives him an anchor. I like everything that he's doing now. A lot. It all makes sense and it's working."

This past week's SmackDown saw Reigns and Jey Uso interfere in the No. 1 contender gauntlet match for the Universal Championship, costing Shinsuke Nakamura a title match while handing one to WWE official (and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion!) Adam Pearce.

Austin also spoke incredibly highly of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

"I've been watching him and to meet him in person and to get a feel for his physicality and his mentality and the way he thinks about the business, very impressed with Drew," Austin said. "He's definitely really, really earned the position he's at in the business today.

"Man, I really like what Drew McIntyre is doing just as far as where he's coming from, talking about respect and making that World Title mean something," he later added when asked which wrestlers are impressing him lately with their promos. "I like the tone with which he takes. He means business. He commands respect."

Straight Up Steve Austin Season 2 premieres on the USA Network on Monday night following Monday Night Raw. His first guest of the season will be country music star Luke Combs.