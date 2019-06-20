WWE Stomping Grounds Vegas Betting Odds Predict No Title Changes

If the oddsmakers in Las Vegas are to be believed, WWE’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on Sunday won’t have very man surprises.

The online gambling site Bet Online predicted five of the show’s nine matches, including the Universal, WWE, Raw Women’s and SmackDown Women’s title matches. Every single one of them had the champion retaining. Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin was particularly lopsided in “The Beastslayer’s” favor even with the dangling plot thread of Corbin’s mystery special guest referee.

Check out the betting lines below

Universal Champion Seth Rollins -1000 (1/10) vs. Baron Corbin +525 (26/5)

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston -950 (2/19) vs. Dolph Ziggler +500 (5/1)

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch -400 (1/4) vs. Lacey Evans +250 (5/2)

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley -500 (1/5) vs. Alexa Bliss +300 (3/1)

Roman Reigns -150 (2/3) vs. Drew McIntyre +110 (11/10)

Other matches on the card that didn’t make the betting line cut include United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet, Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak for the Cruiserweight Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery and The New Day vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

There was also no mention of Brock Lesnar, who still has the Money in the Bank contract and hasn’t teased a cash in since Seth Rollins battered him with a chair at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia nearly two weeks ago. Paul Heyman popped up on Raw this week to remind everyone that Lesnar was still biding his time.

Meanwhile over on SmackDown, Kingston continues hit hot streak as he remains undefeated since beating Bryan for the WWE Championship back at WrestleMania 35. Kingston was asked about his winning streak in an interview with Newsweek this week.

“I don’t think about wins and losses,” Kingston said. “I take everything one step at a time, even to become WWE Champion. Getting there was a one match at a time type of solution. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, I don’t know what’s going to happen down the line only what I can do tonight. So you go out there and try to not lose and have a good performance. Becoming WWE Champion gives a little extra confidence and I feel that my goal is to become one of the greatest WWE Champions of all time. And I really try to make that happen and take steps towards that goal every single match that I have.”

Stomping Grounds will take place at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on Sunday.