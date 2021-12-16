‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Diamond Dallas Page Compare Stunner vs. Diamond Cutter

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Diamond Dallas Page both have two of the most iconic finishers in pro wrestling history in the Stone Cold Stunner and the Diamond Cutter. As part of their promotion for the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions, the pair played a game of “Stunner or Cutter,” where Page had to guess whether or not a particular wrestler had taken a Stunner, Cutter or both at some point during their careers. The only guess Page got wrong was Bam Bam Bigelow, who he thought had taken a Stunner at some point in his career but Austin pointed out the two were never in the same company at the same time.

Page broke the news this past weekend that he and girlfriend Payge McMahon had a surprise wedding in Tennessee. A press release explained how the event unfolded.

“Page and his daughter, intuitive designer & luxury event planner, Brittany Page, organized the elaborate ruse,” the release explained. “They rented out the entire boutique hotel, The Dwell, in Chattanooga, TN. Created a false invitation to a ‘friend’s red and white Christmas-themed party.’ Then invited 115 of the couples’ closest friends and family to a very real ‘black and white’ wedding. Coming in hot for the ‘party,’ McMahon wore a red backless evening gown. Page wore a white custom Hideoki Bespoke suit with matching fedora. The evening started with a surprise proposal amidst the couples’ family. Immediately followed by the reveal of their gathered friends and a fairytale ceremony… naturally, she said ‘yes.’ Among the guests, Court TV analyst Julie Grant, country musician Justin Fabus, WWE HOF’er Rob Van Dam, wrestlers Katie Forbes, Harold ‘Ice Train’ Hogue, nZo, Big Cass, Ace Austin, Gia Miller, Eric Watts, Marc Mero, and Hollywood Yates. After declaring, ‘You may kiss your bride, bro,’ Dr. Asa Andrews, who performed the ceremony, introduced Mr. & Mrs. Dallas & Payge Page. Yes, her name is now Payge Page.”

