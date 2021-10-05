Report: WWE Considered Breaking Up Another Major Tag Team During This Year’s Draft

The 2021 WWE Draft broke up quite a few of WWE’s active tag teams. The women’s tag team division has now been cut down to just one team (its current champions), Mace and T-Bar were sent to separate brands and, much to fans’ frustration, The New Day was once again split up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods jumping to SmackDown. The company was reportedly on the verge of splitting up yet another group yet decided to pull back at the last minute. PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson reported late Monday night that there was initially “serious consideration” put into splitting up The Street Profits by having Montez Ford follow Bianca Belair to Raw while Angelo Dawkins would remain on SmackDown.

WWE seemed to tease that idea by recently giving Ford a high-profile singles match on SmackDown against Roman Reigns while Dawkins discussed the possibility in recent interviews. The two instead jumped over to Raw together.

“We haven’t really thought about [getting split up]” Dawkins told Sportskeeda (h/t WrestleZone) ahead of the Draft. “But I also know like if it were to happen, we would both be ready. I mean, ‘Tez just showed last week [against Reigns], he can handle it. I’m not shying away from it. It’ll be a fun little contest, you know what I’m saying? We’ll still support each other no matter what.”

Ford and Dawkins initially debuted on NXT TV back in 2017 and managed to win the NXT Tag Team Championships shortly before getting called up to the main roster. They then managed to go nearly a full year as tag team champions, first by winning the Raw tag titles in March 2020 then by swapping championships with then-SmackDown champs The New Day during the 2020 Draft. The two finally dropped the gold to the Dirty Dawgz in January and repeatedly came up short in their attempts to regain them.

Do you think WWE made the right call by keeping The Street Profits together? Or should they have split them up to give each a chance as singles wrestlers? Let us know in the comments below!

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Oct. 21 with the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Here’s the card for the show as of now: