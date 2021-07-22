WWE SummerSlam 2021 Will Air in Movie Theaters

✖

WWE and Iconic Events Releasing announced on Thursday that, for the first time ever, this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view will be available to watch live in theaters across the country when it takes place on Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The release read, "WWE and Iconic Events Releasing today announced a new partnership that brings SummerSlam, WWE's biggest event of 2021, to movie theaters nationwide for the first time. The event will air live on Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium, and the first time it will be held at an NFL venue."

"Iconic Events Releasing is proud to be in partnership with WWE to bring their incredible brand to movie theaters coast to coast," Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell said. "SummerSlam is a marquee event that demands to be seen on the big screen, with big sound, in an auditorium full of excited fans."

After shutting down touring last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE officially went back on the road last week with Friday Night SmackDown in Houston and the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Fort Worth, TX. So far only one match has been confirmed for SummerSlam — WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns versus a returning John Cena. Cena made his surprise return to the company in the closing moments of Money in the Bank, then issued the challenge to Reigns the following night on Raw.

"WHAT am I here for? The Universal Championship. WHEN? About five weeks from now at @SummerSlam."@JohnCena delivers a HUGE announcement on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/TQOXjFq5p8 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

Other matches rumored for the show include WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg and Seth Rollins vs. Edge. Reports started popping up last month that WWE wanted to make SummerSlam "this year's WrestleMania," and it's looking to have a larger live crowd than the two-night WrestleMania 37 event in Tampa back in April.

Are you interested in seeing SummerSlam on the big screen? Should WWE start doing this more often? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!