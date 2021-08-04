Latest Update on WWE SummerSlam 2021 Amid COVID-19 Surge

✖

WWE's SummerSlam event is shaping up to be the company's biggest event of the year. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced WrestleMania 37 to operate with a fraction of Raymond James Stadium's capacity the company has sold more than 44,000 tickets for the Aug. 21 event at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. But with COVID cases back on the rise in the United States due to the Delta Variant, there's been a growing concern that WWE might need to scrap their plans. On Wednesday both the stadium and Ticketmaster released official statements declaring that, in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, all SummerSlam attendees will be required to wear a face mask during event.

The full statement read — "Allegiant Stadium takes the health and safety of its guests, employees and staff very seriously. In response to rising COVID-19 cases, and in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Nevada Emergency Directive 047, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a face mask while inside the stadium. The State of Nevada & CDC do not currently require proof of vaccination to attend events. Allegiant Stadium's COVID-19 protocols are subject to change as additional information is discovered or provided by the State of Nevada & the CDC. Individual events held at Allegiant Stadium may also implement heightened COVID-19 protocols, so please read all correspondence regarding an individual event carefully."

As for the status of the show, @WrestleVotes tweeted on Wednesday that, as of right now, everything is still set to happened as planned.

Source says SummerSlam happening at Allegiant Stadium is still the plan, with the event being just 2 weeks out. WWE has had conversations with the city and venue, and as of this very moment, all things remain on track. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 4, 2021

However, Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam (who broke the recent report about Daniel Bryan going to AEW) reported that there is a growing fear within the company that a return to the WWE ThunderDome could be on the way. Stay tuned for updates as they become available and check out the updated lineup for SummerSlam below.

"While speaking with sources within WWE, I was told that internally WWE expects that they will have to return to the Performance Center, or another venue for their ThunderDome gimmick within a couple of weeks," Haynes wrote.