Drew McIntyre Has an Awesome Idea for WWE SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville

WWE recently confirmed its 2022 pay-per-view lineup would include the 2022 SummerSlam event taking place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. “Music City” is the home to several famous pro wrestlers, including former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. While hyping up the news of the pay-per-view on the Battleground podcast, McIntyre proposed an idea for the show — have country music legend Willie Nelson perform McIntyre’s original theme “Broken Dreams” as his entrance music.

“Nashville deserves it. This was always one of my favorite places to wrestle at the Bridgestone when I didn’t live in Nashville,” McIntyre said (h/t Fightful). “But now that I’ve been here for a few months, I’ve interacted with, you know, the locals like they truly love wrestling. They truly love WWE and deserve a pay-per-view of this magnitude. SummerSlam is one of our big 4 events of the year and the fact is going to be in a stadium. It’s going to be in the Nissan Stadium and I’m the hometown boy now, the Scottish Warrior, originally, but now I’m the Nashville Warrior, the Scottish Cowboy, the hometown boy, very excited about it. Wear my cowboy boots, got my cowboy hat, wear the coat. That’s something I wear in real life, for real.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Everyone’s been asking for [Broken Dreams], so they better all know the words to it. Let’s make it happen. SummerSlam. Main event. Fight Roman Reigns for the title. Willie Nelson singing ‘Broken Dreams’ to the ring. Boom. Love it,” he added.

He also talked about eventually challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. The two first clashed at last year’s Survivor Series and “The Scottish Warrior” has been trying to become world champion again ever since his second WWE title reign ended via surprise Money in the Bank cash-in back in February.

“I want to be champion, I want to be top of the brand. Roman Reigns is not just top of SmackDown he’s on top of WWE right now,” he said. “He’s got the years of equity, and everything that he’s done prior to this current run and he’s on the run of his life right now. Maybe some dodgy finishes involving his family, but nonetheless, he is incredibly talented. He’s as good as he says he is. I’m not going to start coming out and saying, ‘You know what, I’m gonna fight him next week for the title.’ I’m perfectly fine and have been around for a long time and understand that it’s all about the long game, you know, we’re 52 weeks a year in WWE and just like I started from the bottom and work my way to the top on Monday Night Raw, I’m willing to do the same on SmackDown or fight whoever I have to fight. SummerSlam’s — we got a few months yet before SummerSlam comes around at Nissan Stadium. So I’m going to work my butt off till then try and get that title match, get a huge match with Roman Reigns, and inevitably be Universal Champion.”