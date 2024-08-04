Arn Anderson Appears at WWE SummerSlam

Arn Anderson has made a surprise appearance during WWE SummerSlam as part of Cody Rhodes’ grand entrance. Cody Rhodes is walking into WWE SummerSlam with one of his biggest challenges as the Undisputed WWE Champion yet as he faces off against Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match. It’s gotten even more intense as the weeks have rolled on as it was clear that while Cody was able to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 earlier this year, he still has yet to free himself from the targeting of the Bloodline. But this time around he’s got help from some major allies.

Before the match even began, Cody was getting some help from some surprising faces. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson made his return to the WWE as part of Cody’s walk to the ring. Heading out to the match in an extended backstage segment, Cody passed by members of his team getting him ready. This included a returning Anderson, who was able to coach Cody ahead of the match one more time to remind him that while he’s facing off against the Bloodline, he’s got friends and family of his own.

The WWE Hall of Famer was most recently signed to All Elite Wrestling until earlier this Spring. Signing with the company to serve a role as Rhodes’ coach on screen, and then had a much less notable role when Rhodes left the company. After announcing that he would be leaving AEW after his contract expired this Spring, fans had been wondering when Anderson would be making a return to WWE and now it seems the time is here as he’s supporting Cody once again. It’s just a matter of seeing whether or not this relationship continues on screen after the premium live event.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is now taking place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH, and is now streaming live exclusively with Peacock.