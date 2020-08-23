Bayley Retains Her SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam Thanks to Sasha Banks

✖

Bayley managed to escape SummerSlam with the SmackDown Women's Championship, thanks once again in large part to an assist from Sasha Banks. "The Role Model" looked to be in serious trouble against Asuka, but late in the match Banks hopped on the apron and pushed her best friend out of the way, taking the full force of Asuka's running hip attack. While Asuka was tangled up in the ropes, Bayley rolled her up for the pin. The two then attacked Asuka, nailing their double-team finisher before making their way back up the entrance ramp.

"The Empress" still has a Raw Women's Championship match with Banks later in the evening. The bad blood between the Japanese star and the Golden Role Models goes back to The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, when Bayley heavily interfered in the Raw Women's Championship match. Banks took the title at the time, but she didn't officially win it until two weeks later via count-out (thanks to a stipulation made by Stephanie McMahon and backstage interference by Bayley).

Heading into tonight's show, Bayley's latest reign with the Blue Brand belt had reached 317 days. Across two reigns, she holds the record for most combined days with the championship and more than 450 days.

Check out the full SummerSlam card below:

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Asuka

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.