WWE Summerslam: Big E Reclaims Money in the Bank Contact From Baron Corbin

Big E won back his Money in the Bank contract from Baron Corbin during the Summerslam Kickoff show. After a surprisingly back-and-forth match, Big E finished Corbin with a Big Ending before retrieving the briefcase outside of the ring. Corbin had tried to run off with the Money in the Bank contract several times during the match, but was stopped by Big E each time. The match continues two major storylines - Big E continues to be a champion-in-waiting with a guaranteed title match in his back pocket, while Corbin's continues his transformation into a total sad sack.

The Big E/Baron Corbin saga began earlier this month when Corbin stole Big E's Money in the Bank contract backstage at Smackdown. Corbin's been on a downward slide for months, begging for cash and systematically losing his belongings, and the Money in the Bank contract (at least in his mind) would help turn things around. Big E briefly regained the briefcase last week, but Corbin tossed Big E into the ring barrier and quickly ran off with the briefcase again.

Ironically, Corbin has had bad luck with the Money in the Bank contact in the past. Corbin won the Money in the Bank contract back in 2017 but blew his contract cash-in on then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal thanks to a John Cena distraction. At the time, Corbin was only the third Money in the Bank winner to not successfully cash in the contract.

It seems that Corbin is about to hit rock bottom soon, which could lead to a brand new gimmick. Corbin's spiral has been one of WWE's surprisingly entertaining storylines, as the consistent villain seems to be getting the comeuppance he's deserved for years. Meanwhile, Big E still has his Money in the Bank contract and has his eyes on Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. Should one of them have a moment of weakness tonight, could we see Big E cash in his contract? Only time can tell.

Summerslam is currently airing on the Peacock streaming service.