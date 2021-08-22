WWE SummerSlam: Charlotte Flair Submits Nikki A.S.H. to Regain Raw Women's Championship

✖

Charlotte Flair captured her 12th WWE women's championship at SummerSlam on Saturday, defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat. Flair avoided A.S.H.'s diving crossbody late in the match, then quickly locked in the Figure Eight. The champion tried to make her way to the ropes, but eventually was forced to tap.

A.S.H. first won the championship by cashing in Money in the Bank on Flair last month, one day after she won the briefcase in an eight-woman ladder match. But while her superhero-esque persona has not been embraced by everyone, she's remained positive about the character she personally created.

"When we approached this and when we came up with this, we put a lot of thought and love and a lot of time and energy into this," A.S.H. told the Ring The Belle Podcast recently. "For me, I'm so happy to spread this message, and I'm so happy to show this character because it's something I'm so proud of and satisfied with, and feel really fulfilled with. So for me, for the fans who are still warming up to it, that's OK. That's the joy of coming to a WWE event. That's the joy of tuning into Monday Night RAW every week. You can resonate with the message, and it might be something you resonate with right away. Or it might just take a little time to warm up to. I just want to connect with our younger audience and inspire them."

"For me, there's always been some of me in every stage of my career," she later added, talking about the evolution of her character over the years. "I think if you've been on this journey with me [you've seen that]. Whether it was in SHIMMER at the Berwyn Eagles Club coming to cheer me or boo me, and then the NXT Nikki, and then the Nikki that was in a tag team with Alexa, and then Nikki when me and Alexa parted. And then you've got now. I think it's all been different parts and different layers of the personality. We've just spent the last five years exploring and developing that. So I think if you've been on the ride with me, and this roller coaster ride with me, buckle up because we're about to go to even more amazing heights."

A.S.H. spoke with ComicBook on Thursday and talked about possibly forming an alliance with The Hurricane and Mighty Molly as the "Avengers of WWE."

"Every single time I see them (I ask)," A.S.H. said. "Molly and Shane, they're very approachable and they're always talking to me and they're so supportive. Shane was one of the first people in Gorilla to congratulate me when I debuted this character and when I won the championship. So he's so supportive, and I've brought it up to both them and I'm like, 'Let's do it!' We could have like the Hurri-League, the Nikki-League, we'll get in the Nikki-mobile, it's going to be covered in blue and gold, tinsel, we're going to spraypaint it. I just need to learn how to drive on the correct side of the road. But I've said it to them, I would love to do something like that, absolutely. It'd be like a dream come true."

