WWE SummerSlam: Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Championship Against Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre retained his WWE Championship on Sunday at SummerSlam by narrowly escaping "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton. The final moments of the match saw McIntyre attempt the Claymore and miss, then counter an RKO attempt with a backslide for the win. The win prevents Orton from becoming a 14-time world champion, and adds him to the list of men who have failed to dethrone "The Scottish Psychopath" alongside Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, MVP and Dolph Ziggler.

Orton spent the first part of the match enraging the champ by repeatedly rolling out of the ring. The two then tried to go for their finishers early, but it resulted in McIntyre driving his shoulder into the post. From there Orton gradually started wearing McIntyre down.

Later on, Orton repeatedly started targeting McIntyre's knee, and the champ didn't get the advantage back until he nailed a Spinebuster. The champ then took a page out of Ric Flair's playbook by applying the Figure Four Leglock, nearly forcing "The Viper" to tap. Orton distracted the referee by pulling him by the shirt, then hit McIntyre with a thumb to the eye to finally break the hold.

The two then traded shots, eventually leading to both men getting busted open. McIntyre eventually broke out his Futureshock DDT, but only for a two count. Orton turned the tides with a Scoop Slam and a Draping DDT, setting up for the RKO. He then backed off, deciding instead to go for his Punt Kick. McIntyre countered at the last second with a Powerbomb. This led to the final sequence.

Check out the card for SummerSlam below:

United States Championship: Apollo Crews def. MVP

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Asuka

Raw Women's Championship: The Street Profits def. Andrade and Angel Garza

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose def. Sonya Deville

Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka def. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.