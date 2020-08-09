WWE Fans Debate Over Which Wrestler Deserves the Title Mr. SummerSlam
Shawn Michaels has been widely known as "Mr. WrestleMania" for years. But when it comes to WWE's second-biggest annual pay-per-view, SummerSlam, the question of who should be considered "Mr. SummerSlam" isn't as clear-cut. Does Bret Hart get the title for putting on so many memorable matches? Should Seth Rollins get the nod given the accomplishments he's achieved at the show? Does Hulk Hogan get consideration since he's never lost at the event, or should it simply go to Brock Lesnar given how he's been in the show's main event for the last six consecutive years?
WWE asked fans for their answers on Twitter on Sunday and a handful of wrestlers were consistently nominated, which you can see in the list below. Who do you thinks deserves to be called "Mr. SummerSlam?" Let us know down in the comments!
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar! Becomes youngest wwe champ sends the rock to Hollywood, murdered Randy Orton AND John Cena. Epic battles against Kurt Angle, Taker, HHH, Punk, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, Trash Strowman AND HE F5’d a shark to promote the damn show!!! pic.twitter.com/iLfTiPKEeF— Diva Incarnate (@NYCDemonDiva) August 9, 2020
Only one man pic.twitter.com/nvfBdlPOcH— HM (@LiberumLoqui) August 9, 2020
1. Dominated most part of Fatal 4 way involving Roman, Brawn + Joe & Retained the Title
2. 16 German Suplex to Cena & New Champion
3. Beat The Rock for First Undisputed Title
4. Bloodied Randy Orton with TKO
Apart feom The Hitman no one even comes close pic.twitter.com/YEBgXK2Bf9— Zeeshan Baloch (@zeeshanbaloch) August 9, 2020
Bret Hart
SummerSlam 91 vs Mr Perfect— Zande 🇨🇩 #BLM (@KingZairois) August 9, 2020
SummerSlam 92 vs British Bulldog
SummerSlam 94 vs Owen Hart
SummerSlam 97 vs Undertaker pic.twitter.com/FDN3WrLDy7
Always THE SummerSlam.... always
(Thanks to our own @maskedwrestlers for this!) pic.twitter.com/ZR2Mxhr3xh— OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) August 6, 2020
Seth Rollins
Hands downs seth rollins pic.twitter.com/pnR2qQDJ6B— Lisa fratto (@sethgirl10) August 9, 2020
August 9, 2020
2014: Lumberjack match.— Nathan Hogan (@NatHog97) August 9, 2020
2015: United States Champion.
2016: Lost to Finn Bálor in the Universal Championship match.
2017: RAW Tag Team Champions with Dean Ambrose.
2018: Intercontinental Champion.
2019: 2x Universal Champion by beating Brock Lesnar again. pic.twitter.com/oaCvRfW9sA
Seth pic.twitter.com/SDmcxOPKvk— Shay (@shaykayzman1234) August 9, 2020
Triple H
This guy right here pic.twitter.com/eAgbjM1MWl— Thepostapocalypticscavenger (@vinnieMacJr) August 9, 2020
Hulk Hogan
He's undefeated at that event. pic.twitter.com/XedZprIwV5— Ox 🤘 (@OxSawyer) August 9, 2020
John Cena
The One and only John cena Face of wwe pic.twitter.com/dX25IYTUNh— Dismayinghaze (@Dismayinghaze) August 9, 2020
Randy Orton
Stop asking this question! The answer is clear as day! It’s none other than @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/LMeaQgweM0— MaTTiTuDe (@MFO729) August 9, 2020
