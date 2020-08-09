WWE Fans Debate Over Which Wrestler Deserves the Title Mr. SummerSlam

Shawn Michaels has been widely known as "Mr. WrestleMania" for years. But when it comes to WWE's second-biggest annual pay-per-view, SummerSlam, the question of who should be considered "Mr. SummerSlam" isn't as clear-cut. Does Bret Hart get the title for putting on so many memorable matches? Should Seth Rollins get the nod given the accomplishments he's achieved at the show? Does Hulk Hogan get consideration since he's never lost at the event, or should it simply go to Brock Lesnar given how he's been in the show's main event for the last six consecutive years?

WWE asked fans for their answers on Twitter on Sunday and a handful of wrestlers were consistently nominated, which you can see in the list below. Who do you thinks deserves to be called "Mr. SummerSlam?" Let us know down in the comments!