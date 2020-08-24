WWE SummerSlam Fans are Distracted by Pikachu in The ThunderDome

✖

WWE SummerSlam is off to a pretty hot start with two killer matches, but there was something distracting fans during the match between the Street Profits and Andrade and Angel Garza. One of the Thunderdome screens actually had a large Pikachu filling it, and it had fans around the screen laughing and smiling quite a bit. It didn't take long for social media to start lighting up with hilarious memes and responses to Pikachu's Thunderdome debut.

The Thunderdome allows fans all around the world to be displayed on the screens around the arena, and one fan decided to put Pikachu front and center, and we've included some of the best responses below.

CB's own Ryan Droste said"Shoutout to Pikachu, enjoying #WWE #SummerSlam"

"Whoever did the giant Pikachu for Thunderdome.

I salute you!

Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign

#SummerSlam

#WWEThunderdome"

Whoever did the giant Pikachu for Thunderdome. I salute you! 👏👏👏👏👏👏#SummerSlam #WWEThunderdome — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) August 23, 2020

"Pikachu has a good seat. #SummerSlam #SummerSlam2020"

"(pika pika intensifies)"

Here's what's on deck for SummerSlam:

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs Asuka

Braun Strowman vs The Fiend

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

The Street Profits vs Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega

Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Asuka

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

Which match has been your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments or talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.