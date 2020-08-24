WWE SummerSlam Fans Think Dominik Mysterio Looks Like Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero

✖

Fans who tuned into WWE SummerSlam got the long-awaited match between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio, and Dominik debuted his official ring gear. The gear was very reminiscent of Rey's previous looks with a modern flourish, though many fans on social media made an immediate connection between Dominik's gear and the Mortal Kombat favorite Sub-Zeo. The gear definitely has some Sub-Zero favorite with its blue, black, and silver color scheme, so we can see why the comparisons were made.

Sub-Zero has always featured the blue, silver, and black colors, and you can definitely see the resemblance when Dominik's hood was up, though he did not have a mask like the Mortal Kombat fighter.

Also no ice powers, though with the whole no disqualifications thing, if he had they probably would've come in handy. Here are some of the things people are saying about Dominik's Sub-Zero look.

"Enter Dominik, son of Rey, dressed like Sub-Zero. #SummerSlam

Why is Dominik Mysterio dressed like Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat II though? — Fat Dude McConaughey (@MrLeonardis) August 24, 2020

Dominik's gear is FRESH! Got that Sub-Zero feel to it #SummerSlam — Kings of the Rings Podcast (@KOTR_Podcast) August 24, 2020

"Dominik giving Sub-Zero vibes

Here's what's on deck for SummerSlam:

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs Asuka

Braun Strowman vs The Fiend

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

The Street Profits vs Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega

Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Asuka

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

