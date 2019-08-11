WWE SummerSlam 2019: How To Watch, Final Match Card

WWE presents the 32nd edition of SummerSlam tonight, August 11th, in Toronto, Ontario Canada at the Scotiabank Arena.

SummerSlam has traditionally been the second-biggest show of the year for WWE, following only WrestleMania. This is the second time that the show has been held in Toronto, with the other being the 2004 event which was headlined by Randy Orton defeating Chris Benoit for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. That event was also held at the same venue (then called the Air Canada Centre).

When To Watch: WWE SummerSlam 2019 officially begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the event itself, there will be a two hour long kickoff show that begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

How To Watch: WWE SummerSlam 2019 will air live on the WWE Network (available for $9.99 a month, though you can get your first month free if you are a new subscriber). The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by most streaming set top devices (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.

The full card for WWE SummerSlam 2019 is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Submission Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon WWE U.S. Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

Finn Balor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

There is a high probability that more matches will be added to the card as we get closer to the start time and we will update our readers on any changes made.

Let us know in the comments below which match you are looking forward to the most this evening at WWE SummerSlam 2019 and why!