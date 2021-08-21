Paul Heyman Compares Reigns vs Cena to WWE’s Biggest Matches Ever

✖

There's quite a bit doing on at WWE SummerSlam, but the most anticipated match of the night is the Universal Championship match, which will have the Tribal Chief and Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off against Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect himself John Cena. The build has been filled with memorable promos and a chaotic contract signing, but now the time for the actual match is finally here, and fans are excited. During a special SummerSlam edition of The Bump, Paul Heyman explained just how massive this match is, comparing it to some all-time classics like Steve Austin vs Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan vs Andre, The Rock vs Hogan, and even Brock Lesnar's breaking of The Undertaker's streak.

"This is a match that needs to happen. This is as big as The Rock and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania," Heyman said. "This is as big as Austin and Shawn Michaels. This is as big as Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. This is as big as Hogan and Andre. This is what we're looking at right here. This is as close as we're gonna get to Brock Lesnar conquering the streak. This is John Cena, with multiple movies at No. 1, coming back and...my God, has he been welcomed back by the WWE Universe. The likes of which we've never seen before. And the ticket sales and the ratings and the merchandise sales, every metric dictates John Cena is a star."

Nobody can put over the sheer magnitude of @WWERomanReigns vs. @JohnCena TONIGHT at #SummerSlam quite like @HeymanHustle. That's one 🔥🎤 from the Special Counsel of the Head of the Table! 📹 @WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/e6DbmA1lAm — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2021

As for the result, Heyman delivered another spoiler. "And he's gonna get smashed. He's gonna get squashed. He's gonna get beaten up and he's gonna get either pinned or tapped out, by the greatest of all time. By the Tribal Chief. By Roman Reigns," Heyman said.

Those matches are absolutely some elite company, and it remains to be seen if this match can soar to those all-time highs. It certainly has the star power, and hopefully, it can deliver in the ring and on the storytelling front by the time SummerSlam concludes as well.

Here's the current full card for this weekend's big event:

Roman Reigns (C) vs John Cena (Universal Championship)

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Goldberg (WWE Championship)

Bianca Belair (C) vs Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The Mysterios (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

AJ Styles and Omos (C) vs Randy Orton and Riddle (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Sheamus (C) vs Damian Priest (United States Championship)

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

SummerSlam kicks off Saturday at 8 PM EST (7 PM EST for the Kickoff Show) on Peacock.

Do you compare Reigns vs Cena to those all time greats? Let us know in the comments