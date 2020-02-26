WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

WWE latest Saudi Arabia event takes place on Feb. 27, as the company hosts the Super ShowDown event at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh. The event will begin at 12 p.m. ET and feature five championship matches, all of which will likely have implications for the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event in April. The show is headlined by WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg making his return to the ring to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, a title the legendary WCW star briefly held back in 2017.

The show will also see AJ Styles make his in-ring return after suffering a shoulder injury at Royal Rumble, Andrade make his return from suspension and the feud between Roman Reigns and King Corbin (hopefully) end inside a Steel Cage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the full card for the show below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg — The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion inserted himself back into the world championship picture when he pointed out that he never got a rematch after dropping the Universal title to Brock Lesnar back at WrestleMania 33. Wyatt heard Goldberg’s challenge and obliged to a match, though the 53-year-old veteran seemed unimpressed by the Firefly Fun House gimmick.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet — Ricocht earned his first shot at a world championship by beating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The winner of this bout faces Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. The Street Profits

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage Match)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi

AJ Styles s. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio (Gauntlet Match)

The OC vs. The Viking Raiders

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

WWE’s last trip to Saudi Arabia turned infamous when most of the roster and production team were left in country for an additional 24 hours, causing them to miss the Friday Night SmackDown episode the following night. WWE has already announced that John Cena will appear at that show, and with all of the reports swirling around in recent weeks the 16-time world champion will likely hint at plans for WrstleMania.