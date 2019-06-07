Watch: NXT’s Matt Riddle Blasts Goldberg as ‘Worst Wrestler in the Business’ After Super ShowDown

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg came out of retirement on Friday for the WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. While he looked physically impressive for his age (52), he had a number of rough spots throughout the match including a failed attempt at Jackhammer and a turnbuckle spot that left him bleeding profusely from the head.

NXT’s Matt Riddle, who has called out Goldberg numerous times for his wrestling ability in the past that led to him getting blocked by the WCW icon on Twitter, posted a video shortly after the match blasting Goldberg for his mistakes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Goldberg, you lived up to the hype. You are absolutely the worst wrestler in the business, bro. And that’s not an opinion, that’s a fact,” Riddle said.

Goldberg wound up losing the match in eight minutes and 30 seconds after he failed to hit Undertaker with a piledriver, allowing “The Deadman” to hit a chokeslam and pick up the victory.

Riddle, who looked very impressive in his win over Roderick Strong at NXT TakeOver: XXV last weekend, posted a photo earlier this week showing Goldberg blocking him.

‪”I can’t wait to watch your match this Friday so I can see how good you are at wrestling,” Riddle wrote on Instagram at the time.

Back in March 2017, Riddle was asked about a potential match with Goldberg while the Hall of Famer was gearing up for his Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. Riddle said at the time that a legitimate fight between them would only last about two minutes.

“Maybe two minutes max,” Riddle said. “He does use steroids and he does work out a lot, I take that into account, he’s probably really strong. But then I take age into consideration, I take wear and tear into consideration. I take his football career and concussions into consideration, I think it’s about two minutes before I choke him out.”

Prior to joining professional wrestling, Riddle had an 8-3 (2 NC) professional record in mixed martial arts. He competed for the UFC from 2008-13.

Elsewhere on Twitter, Riddle has repeatedly stated he wants to be the one to retire another former UFC fighter, Brock Lesnar. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Paul Heyman responded to Riddle’s threats.

“I think Matt Riddle is a very smart man because he knows Brock Lesnar’s the biggest box office attraction in WWE and Matt Riddle is looking to pick a fight and make a lot of money with Brock Lesnar,” Heyman said.

“… Brock Lesnar is the biggest box office attraction that could walk between these two universes, not only today, but in history,” he continued. “I applaud Matt Riddle and everyone else for calling out Brock Lesnar’s name because if you called out anybody else’s you’re automatically starting at second best.”