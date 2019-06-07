Seth Rollins Retains WWE Universal Championship, Prevents Brock Lesnar From Cashing in

Seth Rollins walked out of Super ShowDown on Friday afternoon still the WWE Universal Champion, thanks to some excellent timing and one bad mistake by Paul Heyman.

The champ retained his title in his initial match against Baron Corbin. He rolled up Corbin to score a pin when the former Raw GM started getting into an argument with referee John Cone, leaving himself open for a sneak attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Rollin celebrated, Corbin ran back into the ring and hit his End of Days finisher, which prompted Brock Lesnar to walk out holding a steel chair while Heyman was carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase. It looked like the cash in was finally happening, but Heyman tripped on his way into the ring and caused the briefcase to be flung across the ring. The brief distraction allowed Rollins to get in a low blow on Lesnar, which led to him repeatedly hitting “The Beast” with the steel chair. Rollins nailed Lesnar with a Curb Stomp on the briefcase, then walked away still the champ.