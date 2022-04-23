WWE SuperCard: Here's How to Get a Free Bianca Belair Valhalla Card

✖

WWE SuperCard recently introduced a brand new tier, new cards, and more improvements to the game, and now they're giving away a sweet Valhalla Tier Bianca Belair card! To add it to your SuperCard roster all you need to do is take a screenshot of the image below (focusing on the QR code) and then open up WWE SuperCard. Once open you will go to the Options menu and then click QR Scanner. Click the scan button on the bottom right to choose your screenshot and then it should pick it up and reward you with some SuperCoins and the Bianca Belair Valhalla card. You can check out the image in the post below.

The first screenshot was just of the overall image and that one didn't scan, but the one I took where I zoomed in on the QR code was accepted, so you might want to try that method if the first one doesn't work. Even if you already have this particular card, you should still redeem the offer, as you can level it up and combine it into a Pro version or if you already have a Pro you could still Fortify it.

Valhalla Bianca Belair QR code.



Take a screenshot of this, click QR Scanner in the Options menu, and upload the photo. Or use two devices at the same time and scan?



Limit 1 per account. pic.twitter.com/RBXivpQVNq — WWE SuperCard (@WWESuperCard) April 22, 2022

Other recent and upcoming special edition cards include an Irwin R. Schyster (I.R.S.) card, a Triple H D-Generation X card, and a remastered Bayley card, and hopefully more free releases like this one will also be in the mix. WWE SuperCard is available on iOS (12.0) and Android (5.0) devices, and you can find more on Season 8 below.

Season 8 introduced new upgrades to the core gameplay, including Champion's Boost, Pack Battle rewards, and Manager Cards. Champion's Boost is a new stat modifier that will correlate to what's happening in the real world, as it will automatically apply a boost to a Superstar's card after winning a WWE title in real life. Meanwhile, the new card tiers added are Mire, Maelstrom, and Valhalla, and will unlock as players advance in tiers. The new tiers will include a variety of new superstars in the game, including Rick Boogs, Afa and Sika, Julius and Brutus Creed, Mansoor, Molly Holly, and more.

Will you be jumping into WWE SuperCard's latest content? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!