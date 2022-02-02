WWE Superstar Has Been Granted Release

WWE has granted a superstar their release after it was requested back in December, and that superstar is Brian Kendrick. It came out in December that Kendrick had requested his release, but then things went quiet as far as if WWE was granting it or if there was a timeline in place for his last activity with the company. Now Fightful Select has reported that he is no longer under contract with the company, and there is another report that suggests he could show up in AEW. Kendrick has yet to comment on his release, but we’ll keep you posted if he does.

Kendrick has been working in a backstage role for a while, and hasn’t wrestled in WWE since his match in 205 Live back in 2020. He hasn’t wrestled on Raw or SmackDown since 2017, and while it appeared he was going to have a match with Harland in NXT at one point, that never materialized after Harland attacked him and threw him down the stairs.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with AEW, but fans will be happy that Kendrick could very well be in a wrestling ring again sooner than later now that he is no longer with WWE.

