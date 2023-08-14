WWE Superstar Makes a Cameo Appearance on Being The Elite

Being The Elite has been a staple of professional wrestling for over seven years. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks debuted their weekly YouTube series in May 2016, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their lives on the road with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and various other independent promotions. What began as a vlog slowly morphed into auxiliary content for their ongoing storylines, as rivalries like Hangman Page vs. Joey Ryan blossomed on the show before culminating inside the ring. Today, Being The Elite gives fans an inside look at AEW, as Omega and the Bucks have expanded the supporting cast to include a bulk of the AEW roster.

Among regularly spotlighted talents is Ryan Nemeth. The Hollywood Hunk has done his most prominent AEW work on Being The Elite, and the latest episode featured him interacting with a familiar face.

Dolph Ziggler Cameos on Being The Elite

This week's Being The Elite featured a short clip of Ryan Nemeth filming his brother, WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler, signing autographs for a comedy show that the siblings were doing together.

"Did you hear that the Jackson brothers re-signed with All Elite Wrestling?" Nemeth asked his brother during the clip.

"Tito and Michael?" Ziggler asked in response.

Nemeth then joked that he couldn't put Ziggler on the show, to which Ziggler pointed out that his voice or hand has cameoed on Being The Elite "seven times now."

Dolph Ziggler's WWE Status

Dolph Ziggler is coming up on 20 years with WWE. He joined the company after graduating from Kent State University, a school that he was a three-time All-Mid-American Conference Champion wrestler.

After his initial debut as "Nicky" alongside the Spirit Squad, he was repackaged and made his re-debut as Dolph Ziggler in 2008. Ziggler would ride a wave of midcard momentum over the next four years before capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase, a one-way ticket to the main event.

Ziggler cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the Monday Night Raw after WWE WrestleMania 29 in what is still considered one of the biggest pops in WWE history. This began a short stint for Ziggler as World Heavyweight Champion that would be ultimately derailed by injury.

Since then, Ziggler has had a couple of main event programs, notably closing WWE Survivor Series 2014 and WWE Extreme Rules 2018. Today, Ziggler is a "free agent" within WWE which gives him the freedom to wrestle on any brand.