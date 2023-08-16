WWE Superstar Provides "Not Great" Update on Injury

Sami Zayn says his elbow is "not great, but it will be okay."

Since winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens's momentum has experienced some bumps. Aside from a successful main event title defense against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions in May, all of Zayn and Owens's defenses have come on weekly television. Neither man was booked for a match on WWE Money in the Bank or WWE SummerSlam. Much of this is to blame on some nagging injuries, as both Zayn and Owens have been day-to-day with various physical setbacks. Zayn has been dealing with elbow issues while Owens is recovering from rib injuries.

Sami Zayn's "Not Great" Injury Update

Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Sami Zayn admitted that his elbow is still far from 100 percent.

My elbow's alright," Zayn said. "It'll be okay. It's not great, but it will be okay. I've had a lot of issues, I guess for a while that you're just kind of battling through."

Zayn pointed to the bigger sports world, noting he will often hear about hockey players who disclose injuries after their playoff run has concluded.

"As a fan and as a viewer, I'm just watching, and I just assume everything's fine," Zayn said of watching injured players during sports games. "I've been battling a lot of little nagging injuries for some time, but nothing to the extent that would put me on the shelf."

Since joining WWE in 2013, Zayn has had a relatively healthy career. The former NXT Champion's most infamous setback came during his official Monday Night Raw debut when he hurt his shoulder in the middle of his entrance. Despite the apparent injury before his scheduled match, Zayn went on to wrestle John Cena and then Kevin Owens back in NXT the following week. After fulfilling his commitments, Zayn spent seven months on the shelf to recover from his shoulder injury. Zayn's last major injury came in 2018 when he took time away to repair his rotator cuffs.

"There have been some little injuries, but knock on wood, thank God, I'm pretty healthy overall. You start to think about this stuff a little bit more as you get older, and you've been doing it for 21 years, and you're like, 'Oh, there's definitely not another 21 on the backside of this,'" Zayn continued. "You're definitely closer to the end than the beginning. Maintaining your health and addressing those nagging injuries, I think that'll become more important."