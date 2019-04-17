The Complete List of WWE Superstars Who Moved Rosters in the 2019 Superstar Shake-up

WWE’s annual Superstar Shake-up took place during this week’s episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. When the smoke cleared, a total of 28 wrestlers moved rosters, which included a handful of call-ups from both NXT and 205 Live.

Check out the compete list of ever Superstar who moved during the Shake-up in the list below.

Monday Night Raw

AJ Styles

The Miz

Andrade

Zelina Vega

Rey Mysterio

The Usos

Naomi

Eric Young

Cedric Alexander (from 205 Live)

The Viking Experience (formerly The War Raiders)

Ricochet

Aleister Black

EC3

Lacey Evans

SmackDown Live

Roman Reigns

Finn Balor

Elias

Bayley

Ember Moon

Chad Gable

Apollo Crews

Mickie James

Liv Morgan

Kairi Sane

Lars Sullivan

Buddy Murphy (from 205 Live)

There are a few noteworthy things about this list, which was provided by WWE.com. For starters, United States Champion Samoa Joe was not included on the list despite reports that he was supposed to appear on Monday Night Raw this week but had to be pulled from the show due to illness. In all likelihood, the WWE will have him appear on Raw once he’s better to avoid having two midcard titles on SmackDown Live.

This year’s Shake-up also brings an end to both the Sanity and Riott Squad factions with Eric Young going to Raw and Live Morgan heading to SmackDown. Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe both lamented over the end of their faction, which had seen very little television time despite winning the NXT Tag Team Championships during their time in developmental.

A few more names missing from the list are Nikki Cross and Heavy Machinery. The three were all called up at the same time at the start of the year along with Evans, EC3 and Sullivan, yet did not appear on either show. Like the other recent call-ups, they were treated as free agents up through this week’s Shake-up, appearing on both shows in the past few months.

Speaking of Sullivan, WWE.com initially had him listed as a member of the Raw roster as of Tuesday morning. That obviously changed when he appeared on SmackDown Live and attacked R-Truth.

We’ll keep this list updated based on what information WWE provides.

