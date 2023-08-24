WWE Superstar Spectacle: Surprising Title Match Announced

WWE is returning to India. As announced earlier this summer, the global leader in sports-entertainment is bringing WWE Superstar Spectacle to India next month. WWE Superstar Spectacle was first born in 2021 when WWE made an effort to create an event specifically targeted at the Indian market. This was accomplished by featuring a number of Indian talent on the card, as the original WWE Superstar Spectacle was forced to take place inside the WWE ThunderDome due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's WWE Superstar Spectacle will be the first WWE live event to physically take place in India since 2017.

WWE Superstar Spectacle's First Match Announced

(Photo: WWE)

As shared by Sportskeeda, WWE superstar Jinder Mahal has announced that Indus Sher will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE Superstar Spectacle. Mahal has been representing Indus Sher, a tag team comprised of Veer and Sanga, since he returned to NXT this past January.

This will be Zayn and Owens's first tag title defense since July. The two have had start-stop momentum since winning the straps at WWE WrestleMania 39 this past April, largely due to injuries. Both Zayn and Owens have been banged up in recent weeks.

This will be Indus Sher's first title match since they were formed in 2018. Veer and Sanga have tagged together on NXT TV for the past five years. Veer had a brief main roster run alongside new tag partner Shanky and Mahal, and when that unit was dissolved, Veer stuck around for a short singles run.

(Photo: WWE)

This tag title match is the first official bout for WWE Superstar Spectacle. Elsewhere on the card, John Cena will wrestle a rare singles match against a to-be-announced opponent. Speculation on Cena's mystery opponent has ranged from following up on his WWE Money in the Bank segment with Grayson Waller to a WWE WrestleMania 39 rematch with Austin Theory. Cena will make his televised WWE return on the September 1st edition of WWE SmackDown.

Will WWE Superstar Spectacle Stream on Peacock?

According to recent reports, WWE is not planning on broadcasting WWE Superstar Spectacle. This means it will operate as a traditional live event and will not stream on Peacock, but will likely have live updates on WWE's social channels.

WWE Superstar Spectacle is set to go down next Friday, September 8th.